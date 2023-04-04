PBA: Cariaso to become new head coach of Blackwater

Jeff Cariaso will be the new coach of Blackwater. PBA Images

MANILA -- Jeff Cariaso has been tapped to be the new head coach of the Blackwater franchise, the team announced on Monday.

Cariaso takes over from Ariel Vanguardia, who parted ways with the franchise over the weekend after two years in charge.

This marks Cariaso's return to coaching after being let go by the Converge FiberXers in August 2022.

An eight-time champion as a player, Cariaso will look to lift the Blackwater franchise which struggled in the Commissioner's and Governors' Cups after making a playoff appearance in the All-Filipino Conference.

The Bossing snuck into the playoffs as the eighth seed in the Philippine Cup, getting crushed by eventual champion San Miguel in the quarterfinals.

They managed to win just four games combined in the next two conferences, however.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: