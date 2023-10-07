LOOK: Jordan Clarkson celebrates Gilas' win

NBA star and Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Jordan Clarkson celebrated his teammates' victory in the 19th Asian Games, which saw the Philippines reclaim the gold medal after over six decades.

Following its conquest of Jordan in the gold medal game of the men's basketball competition, Clarkson posted a photo of a Philippine flag on his social media channels.

"Puso!!! 🥇🇵🇭," said the caption that accompanied the photo.

Clarkson was with the national team when it failed miserably in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, where it absorbed a string of defeats.

In the end though, they were able to thwart China in the classification round.

But Gilas' golden victory in the Asian Games was a significant achievement, as it ended a 61-year gold medal drought for the country in the competition that it once dominated.

Clarkson was not able to join Gilas this time as he had to go back to the US for his commitment with the Utah Jazz.

