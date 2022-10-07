Former IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas. Fernando Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/file

Jerwin Ancajas assured that his team made all the necessary preparations in their campaign to reclaim the IBF junior bantamweight throne he lost 8 months ago.

Ancajas vowed to never to make the same mistakes again when he meets current champion Fernando Martinez of Argentina in the ring again this weekend at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

"My conditioning back then was not so good so I went toe-to-toe but I couldn't move. My legs cramped," said the former champion in the final presser before the 12-round tiff.

"But now we prepared for it, for what he does inside the ring. So I'm really prepared for this Saturday night."

Martinez, for his part, said he also made all the necessary preparations to make sure he successfully defends his crown.

"I have a plan A, I have a plan B. I am ready actually for anything. I can promise you we're going to put on such a great show. I will make the fans in the US, the fans in the world so happy to tune in to this fight," said the volue-punching "Pumita."

Unlike in his recent fights, Ancajas returned to the Philippines to hold majority of his camp at Survival Camp in Cavite. There, they got plenty of sparring partners to prepare the Filipino for any type of attack Martinez might use against him.

He also sought the help of nutrition experts from the Philippine Sports Commission to make sure that he will be able to safely make the 115-pound limit without sacrificing his energy.

Fight analyst Atty. Ed Tolentino is hoping the strategy to focus on conditioning will work for Ancajas.

"At least in-acknowledge nila na itong problema ni Jerwin...

In the rematch, mas mataas ang kumpiyansa ni Martinez... This man idolized Mike Tyson. Talagang bombs away ang style nito e," said Telentino.

"'Yun talaga ang magte-test sa conditioning ni Jerwin. So he better be fit itong si Jerwin."