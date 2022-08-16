Jerwin Ancajas battles Fernando Martinez for the IBF junior bantamweight championship. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

The boxing coach of Jerwin Ancajas is making sure they won't make the same mistakes they did in the boxer's first encounter with Fernando Martinez of Argentina.

Joven Jimenez said they have made adjustments with Ancajas' nutrition and training methods to boost the former champion's chances of reclaiming the IBF junior bantamweight title from Martinez.

Jimenez said they are currently working with nutritionists dedicated to ease Ancajas' weight cut to make the 115-pound limit.

"Kinuha namin ang nutritionist na si Bianca Estrella at nag-tap din kami ng taga PSC (Philippine Sports Commission) bilang consultant ni Jerwin sa nutrition," the coach told ABS-CBN News.

Ancajas was severely drained while struggling to make the junior bantamweight limit for his title defense against Martinez last February.

As a result, he became lethargic on fight night. Without his usual energy and stamina, he was unable to move and defend himself from Martinez's onslaught. He lost via unanimous decision.

"Inaayos namin ang pagkuha niya sa timbang... ang ginagawa namin inagahan namin namin ng kaunti ngayon ang pagkuha," said Jimenez.

The coach also said they have decided to cut back in training volume.

He suspects they may have over trained Ancajas while preparing for Martinez.

"So binawasan namin sa lahat. Sparring, road work, mitts at bag work," said Jimenez.

Ancajas will challenge Martinez on October 18.

He is currently holding his camp in Cavite. Jimenez said they will fly to the US 3 weeks before the fight.

