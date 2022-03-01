Watch more on iWantTFC

The title defeat may be painful for Jerwin Ancajas, but he is capable of coming back.

Veteran sports analyst Joaquin "Quinito" Henson believes Ancajas is cut from the same cloth as the legends that came before him, which is why he thinks the former champion can rebound from his unanimous decision loss to Argentina's Fernando Martinez.

"Di ba natalo si Ali kay Joe Frazier? Di ba natalo si Ali kay Leon Spinks yet nakabalik siya? Si Manny Pacquiao, natalo kay Juan Manuel Marquez, na-knockout siya, yet he was able to comeback and beat Keith Thurman," Henson said.

The analyst said the pandemic has a lot to do with Ancajas' setback.

The former champion's weight went up and down without the benefit of a nutritionist while adjusting to the changes in fight schedule.

"There should have been a nutritionist by his side. Nagtrabaho si Jeaneth Aro with Jerwin for 4 fights. All of those 4 fights Jerwin won handily and his weight was very well managed," Henson said. "But because of COVID it was difficult to get the nutritionist back on track."

Ancajas was supposed to take on WBO champion Kazuto Ioka in Japan on New Year's Eve in 2021, but the fight was scuttled due to the surge of omicron cases.

He had to wait it through before getting the Martinez fight.

"He was already prepared going to Japan, tapos biglang di na pwede. Nakuha na niya ang timbang, babalik sa dating timbang, tapos babalik n’ya ang timbang na 115, then back again. So it was very difficult to adjust," Henson said.

Heading to the weigh-in with Martinez, Ancajas struggled shedding the last 2 to 3 pounds to make the 155-pound limit.

This drained Ancajas, sapping him out of energy. Without his punching power and the energy to move around, the Filipino virtually became a punching bag for Martinez.

"Paliwanag sa akin ni Mr. (Sean) Gibbons, Martinez was fighting like he was hitting a punching bag. Wala siyang karespe-respeto sa lakas ni Jerwin. Wala siyang power e, walang sting . . . So nakita ni Martinez, 'Kaya ko pala ang lakas ni Ancajas, I can walk through him. I can hit him like a punching bag,' because he wasn't getting too many in return," Henson said.

"’Yung dating Ancajas kayang talunin si Martinez . . . ’Pag nakatikim si Martinez ng usual power at artillery ni Ancajas, bababa yung workrate niya bababa, kasi matatamaan siya e," he said.

The impressive thing about Ancajas, though, is the way he weathered the storm. This is why Henson predicts Ancajas will be champion again.

"Nakita ko ’yung fighting heart ni Jerwin, du’n ako humanga. There are many times he could have gone down . . . Lumaban siya hanggang dulo e. 'Yun ang fighting heart ni Jerwin Ancajas," he said.

"Jerwin Ancajas will still be a champion. Where he be a super flyweight champion, a bantamweight champion, I don't know. That's up for him to decide."