Boxing: Ancajas vows to do better in Martinez rematch

MANILA, Philippines -- Dethroned champion Jerwin Ancajas is determined to regain his IBF junior bantamweight crown, expressing his desire for a rematch against Argentina's Fernando Martinez.

Ancajas and Martinez engaged in a 12-round war on Saturday in Las Vegas (Sunday in Manila), with the Filipino making the 10th defense of the title that he won in 2016. It was Martinez who walked away triumphant, however, overwhelming Ancajas with his activity and accuracy.

"Masaya po ako na nakalaban si Martinez na isang Olympian, magaling na boksingero. Proud ako sa nakalaban ko, magaling, mahirap na kalaban," said Ancajas after the bout, as he was all class despite suffering a second career defeat.

According to CompuBox, Martinez landed 427 of the 1,046 punches that he threw -- including 421 power punches, a record for the division. Ancajas landed 192 of 816 punches but it was the Argentine who did more damage, particularly to the champion's head and eyes.

Martinez's 421 landed power punches is a CompuBox Junior Bantamweight record. Martinez became the 47th fighter in CompuBox hostory to land 400 or more punches in a championship fight. Props to Ancajas, who landed nearly 200 punches while throwing over 800. #AncajasMartinez pic.twitter.com/MRD4RK1k4u — CompuBox (@CompuBox) February 27, 2022

The 30-year-old Ancajas vowed to perform much better in their next fight, as he plans to exercise his rematch clause against the new champion.

"Kung sakali pong maglaban kami ulit, mas gagalingan ko pa po, kasi alam ko na magaling si Martinez," he said. "Sa susunod na laban, tiyak na gagawin namin 'yung lahat para makuha ulit ang championship."

Ancajas won the IBF crown in September 2016 off McJoe Arroyo of Puerto Rico, and successfully defended it nine times. Another win would have tied him for the most title defenses against active champions, but he was unable to get past a determined Martinez.

"Pretty Boy" could only commend his triumphant opponent afterward.

"Nakita natin kung gaano ka-determinado si Martinez sa laban ngayon," Ancajas admitted. "Pinakita niya kung ano ang challenger."

"Sa ngayon na decision po, sa laban, marami akong natutunan sa laban na 'to," he added.

Scores were 117-111, 118-110, and 118-110, all in favor of the Argentine Martinez who improved to 14-0 with eight knockouts.