Jerwin Ancajas during his initial clash with Fernando Martinez. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

Boxing coach and manager Joven Jimenez believes spending much of his training at home will do wonders for Jerwin Ancajas in his campaign to reclaim the IBF junior bantamweight title from Fernando Martinez.

Ancajas is set to battle the former Olympian from Argentina on October 8 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The former boxing champion spent most of his training at his Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite before flying to the US.

"Unang una 'yung sparring ni Jerwin, may apat na sparring partners na nakahanda doon," said Jimenez in an interview on Play it Right TV. "Lahat ng gusto namin sa sparring nagawa namin."

'"Yun po ang kaibahan dun sa nagtraining kami dati sa US ng six months tapos three weeks lang sa Pilipinas."

In their first bout in February, Ancajas suffered cramps due to weight cutting, allowing Martinez to score a dominant 12-round decision.

This time, the camp of the Filipino boxer made sure that he is peaking just in time for the rematch.

"Talagang maganda ang kundisyon ko ngayon," said Ancajas. "Talagang hindi ako nakaramdam na parang nag-diet kasi kain pa rin ng kain... kaunti na lang makukuha na namin ('yung 115-pound limit)."

"Nagpipigil pa nga kami sa bawas-timbang kasi may ilang linggo pa."

Ancajas added that their game plan is already in place for Martinez. He said that it is now all about conditioning, which will physically allow him to execute their strategy in the ring.

"Prepared na kami sir, basta 'yung kundisyon makuha namin. Kasi baka magkamali na naman ng isang araw, baka mabalewala ang sakripisyo na ginagawa namin. Hanggang sa pagdating ng laban kailangang mapanatili namin ang kundisyon," he said.

