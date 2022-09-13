Jerwin Ancajas to battle Fernando Martinez for the IBF junior bantamweight championship. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

Jerwin Ancajas is ahead of his weight schedule for his rematch against Fernando “Pumita,” Martinez of Argentina this October 8.

Ancajas was severely drained in weight during his initial clash with the Argentinean last February that he was badly outslugged. As a result, the Filipino lost his IBF junior bantamweight title.

The Ancajas camp wants to avoid committing the same mistake by tweaking his training and weight cut methods.

"Inagahan namin pagkuha sa timbang at binawasan namin ang volume sa training niya," his manager-trainer Joven Jimenez told ABS-CBN News.

"Ang timbang niya ngayon 10 pounds away na lang."

Jimenez said they were able to handle Ancajas' weight cut through the help of the people lent by the Philippine Sports Commission.

"Sa nutrition tinulungan po kami Ma'am Bianca Estrella. Sa strength and conditioning naging adviser din sila, pati 'yung sports psychologist naka usap din ni Jerwin," said the coach.

Ancajas and his team will be flying to the US this coming Saturday.

The rematch is set to take place on October 8 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

