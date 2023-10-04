Hidilyn Diaz successfully lifts first attempt in snatch at 63 kgs in women’s 59 kgs class of weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on October 2, 2023. PSC-POC Media Pool

Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo remained positive even after missing a podium finish in the 19th Asian Games, stressing that she has made improvements since climbing a new weight class.

Diaz-Naranjo is now competing in the 59 kilogram category after her weight class of 55kg -- where she won Olympic gold in Tokyo -- was rendered defunct.

She lifted a total of 233 kilograms in Monday's final at the Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium, but her total was four kilos short of the bronze medal-winning effort of former world and Olympic champion Kuo Hsing Chun of Chinese-Taipei.

Nevertheless, there was progress, she said.

"The experience was priceless and the preparation for three weeks after my debut in a new weight class at the World Championships in Riyadh for me has improved," she said in an Instagram post.

"I was able to try to lift 100kg and 131kg, and though I didn't hit it in Hangzhou, I’m still pleased of the outcome."

Diaz-Naranjo is seeking a fifth straight appearance in the Olympics, having first competed in Beijing 2008 as a teenager. She remains on track for a berth, needing only two more qualifying tournaments.

She thanked her team for continuing to motivate her in her pursuit of a fifth Olympic Games appearance.

"I’m thankful for all the people who believe in me especially my team behind me, #TeamHD. They pushed me to my limits, and provided the motivation and assurance I needed to keep going," she said.

She added that nothing beats representing the country in the continental meet.

"I may have missed bringing a medal for the Philippines at the #AsianGames, but to represent our country means so much to me," said Diaz-Naranjo.