No medal in Asiad but Diaz remains on track for Paris Games

Hidilyn Diaz successfully lifts first attempt in snatch at 63 kgs in women’s 59 kgs class of weightlifting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on October 2, 2023. PSC-POC MediaPool

Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo is not dwelling on her fourth place finish in the 19th Asian Games, as her sights remain firmly set on next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Now competing in the 59kg category after her weight class of 55kg -- where she won Olympic gold in Tokyo -- was rendered defunct, Diaz-Naranjo lifted a total of 233 kilograms in Monday's final at the Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium.

She lifted 97kg in the snatch and 126kg in the clean-and-jerk, but her total was four kilos short of the bronze medal-winning effort of former world and Olympic champion Kuo Hsing Chun of Chinese-Taipei.

"Ang lalakas nila pero masaya pa rin," said Diaz-Naranjo afterward. "And yes, at the end of the day, Paris 2024 pa rin ang pinaka-importante."

Diaz-Naranjo is seeking a fifth straight appearance in the Olympics, having first competed in Beijing 2008 as a teenager. She remains on track for a berth, needing only two more qualifying tournaments.

"So far, so good ang training ko sa 59," Diaz-Naranjo assured. "Nakita nyo naman nag-try ako ng 100 at 131. It's my first time to try it, at ganoon na pala ako kalakas."

"Malapit na ako sa top 5 or 6, so mga ilang kilos na lang," she added.

North Korea's Kim Ilgyong dominated the weight class, lifting a new world record of 111kg in the snatch plus 135kg in the clean-and-jerk for a total of 246kg -- a new Asian Games record. China's Luo Shifang, who won the Asian championship in May, settled for the silver following a 240 in the total. She lifted 107 in the snatch and 126 in the clean and jerk.



