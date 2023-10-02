Weightlifter Elreen Ando nabs Asian Games bronze

Elreen Ann Ando of Philippines competes in the Women's 64kg Group A competition during the Weightlifting events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021. Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE/FILE.

Olympian Elreen Ando delivered the Philippines' first medal in weightlifting in the 19th Asian Games on Monday night in Hangzhou, China.

Ando lifted 96kg in the snatch and 126kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 222kg -- good for third place in the women's 64kg weight class.

She was well ahead of the fourth placer, Kazakhstan's Karina Goricheva, who lifted a combined 210kg in the final at the Xiaoshan Sports Center Gymnasium.

But Ando was also far behind North Korea's Rim Unsim and China's Pei Xinyi, who won gold and silver, respectively.

Rim set a trifecta of Asian Games records by lifting 111kg in the snatch and 140kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 251kg. Her total was comfortably ahead of Pei, who lifted a combined 234kg (104kg in snatch, 130kg in clean and jerk).

Ando's bronze is the Philippines' eighth of the Asiad, bringing the country's total to ten medals.

Ando's achievement came hours after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz finished fourth in the women's 59kg weight class.



