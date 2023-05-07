Hidilyn Diaz of Philippines reacts after competing in the 55kg women's clean and jerk weightlifting competition during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 20, 2022. Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE/File.

Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz suffered a setback in the Asian Weightlifting Championships after failing to secure a podium finish in the women's 59kg class on Sunday in Jinju, South Korea.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist registered a total lift of 221kg which was only good for fourth place.

China had a 1-2 finish with China's Luo Shifang topped the competition with a total lift of 238kg followed by compatriot and Pei Xinyi with 236kg.

Chinese Taipei’s Kuo Hsing-Chun ended up at third with a total lift of 230kg.

Diaz's teammate Elreen Ann Ando did not make it past 125kgs.

They failed to duplicate the success of Rose Jean Ramos who won bagged three silver medals in the women’s 45-kilogram category on Friday.