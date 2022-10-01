RSG Philippines celebrate after winning against Echo PH in their MPL matchup at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Defending MPL champs RSG Philippines still have the chance at a MPL Season 10 upper bracket playoff slot after outpacing Echo Philippines to open their marathon weekend at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

With Arvee "Aqua" Arvonio taking charge for RSG Philippines in Game 1, Echo managed to equalize in Game 2 through a close fight.

RSG Philippines eventually ran away with the win in Game 3. They locked in their playoffs spot last weekend but they still have a chance to get the upper bracket spot, depending on the results of their next matches.

The reigning Southeast Asia Cup champs will square off with defending world champions Blacklist International on Sunday, and try to finish the regular season off strong as they take on Nexplay EVOS in a rescheduled match on Monday.

RSG Philippines are in 6th place with 20 points. Bren Esports, Onic Philippines, and Omega Esports, who all have 21-22 points apiece, are capping off their regular season campaigns by the end of Saturday.

Echo now has 24 points, and their standing will depend on the result of the match between TNC Pro Team and Blacklist International.

Echo will also have a marathon of matches coming their way, as they take on Nexplay EVOS on Sunday, and Blacklist International on Monday.