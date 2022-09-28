Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno shares a high five with Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera after winning against TNC Pro Team in their MPL Season 10 showdown at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA -- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 10 matches postponed due to Supertyphoon Karding have been moved to October 3, the league announced.

The bout between RSG Philippines and Nexplay EVOS will start at 5:30 p.m., while the bout between Blacklist International and Echo Philippines will start at 7:30 p.m. at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

With the rescheduled games, October 3 will also be the last day of the regular season, MPL Philippines said Tuesday evening. This also means that Week 8 of the regular season will run from four straight days from Friday, September 30.

RSG, Blacklist, Echo, Onic Philippines, Bren Esports and Omega Esports have all locked in playoff spots for this season, but the teams will have to scrape for points to get a slot in the playoffs' upper bracket, which merits a twice-to-beat incentive.

Playoff dates have yet to be announced.

Karding inundated areas in Luzon, including Metro Manila and caused torrential rains. The death toll climbed to 10, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's latest tally.

