Karding death toll climbs to 10; 8 still missing: NDRRMC

Floods brought by Typhoon Karding affect Bulacan, Tarlac and Nueva Ecija. Kj Rosales, PPA Pool

MANILA -- Two more fatalities due to Super Typhoon Karding were reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Wednesday, raising the death toll to ten.

NDRRMC spokesperson Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro said the two additional deaths were reported in Baliuag, Bulacan and Tanay, Rizal. Both of the victims died due to drowning.

Prior to this, the agency said five veteran rescuers perished in a flash flood in San Miguel, Bulacan; one person drowned after a dike got destroyed in Cabangan, Zambales; one other person died in a motorcycle accident in a flooded street in San Felipe, Zambales, and; another was buried in a landslide in Burdeos, Quezon Province.

But the official added, the numbers are still up for verification.

Meanwhile, the number of missing individuals has climbed to eight. Five of them are fishermen from Mercedes, Camarines Norte; two are from Antipolo, Rizal, and; one is from Patanungan, Quezon Province.

Damage to public infrastructure due to Karding has reached over P23 million, according to the disaster agency.

In its 8 a.m. situational report on Wednesday, the NDRRMC said damaged roads and bridges in Ilocos Region, MIMAROPA and Cordillera Administrative Region account for majority of the affected structures.

CAR incurred the biggest damage at P19.6 million, MIMAROPA had P3 million in infrastructure damage, and Region 1 at P450,000.

Other areas have yet to fully assess the damage as relief and clearing operations are currently the main focus of operations.

Eight roads and ten bridges also remain impassable.

Affected houses in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and CAR are more than 3,000, with 2,437 partially damaged and 631 totally destroyed.

Alejandro earlier admitted, rebuilding homes will be a challenge as Karding destroyed many houses in its path.

Meanwhile, damage to agriculture has hit over P110 million while damage to livestock, poultry and fisheries has reached over P1.6 million, the disaster agency said.

But the Department of Agriculture reported on Tuesday that the running tally on agricultural damage from the typhoon has climbed to P1.29 billion, with major rice producing provinces among those affected by flooding.

Close to 40,000 families or 157,000 individuals were affected by the onslaught of Karding in 1,318 barangays in Luzon. A total of 8,825 families or 37,135 individuals have remained in evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC said that more than P5.5 million worth of assistance was already provided to affected individuals. The aid consisted of family food packs, hot meals and financial assistance, among others.