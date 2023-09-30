MMA: Eduard Folayang stops Khan to end losing streak

Filipino MMA icon Eduard Folayang. Handout/ONE Championship.



Filipino legend Eduard Folayang ended a five-match losing streak in MMA when he stopped Amir Khan in the third round of their bout at One Fight Night 14, Saturday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

A massive left hand by Folayang with three minutes to go in the third round dropped Khan to the canvas, forcing the referee to step in and put a stop to the contest.

It was Folayang's second win over Khan after also taking their first bout in 2018.

Folayang has lost five straight MMA fights in ONE Championship since January 2020, including a stoppage defeat to Edson Marques in December 2022. His lone win since 2020 was a points victory over Wayne Parr in a Muay Thai match in March 2022.

But the 39-year-old Folayang put an end to that string of poor results, in what should be a massive boost to the Philippine MMA icon as he starts his new stable, Lions Nation MMA.