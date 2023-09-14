MMA: Khan plans to finish Folayang in rematch

Eduard Folayang and Amir Khan during their initial faceoff five years ago. Handout photo

A lot can change in five years, and that’s exactly what Amir Khan is banking on entering his rematch against Eduard “Landslide” Folayang.

Khan wants to prove he’s not the same man who met Folayang in 2018 when they battle in a rematch in ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham this Sept. 30 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Khan suffered a unanimous decision loss to Folayang in their initial faceoff for the ONE lightweight championship five years ago.

“I think I’ve developed a more well-rounded understanding of the game, and how to utilize my tools really well. I’ve always trained with the [BJJ] black belts at Evolve, and I feel like I have a good grappling game, but I didn’t have the confidence to do it in the cage,” he said.

“[Using my striking] is always the first choice. But now I want to showcase my ground dominance and grappling control, being able to willingly control an opponent.”

After an inconsistent showing in the past few fights, Khan believes this bout against the former two-time lightweight champion will be the turning point for his career.

Khan has split his last six fights, and he knows that these kinds of performances won’t get him to where he wants to be.

“At this point, I have to prove that I can get back to my finishing ways. I have to prove to myself that I belong at a really high level, and I want to show my dominance. That’s what’s important,” he said.

“I’ve been neither here nor there – win, lose, win, lose – not really being able to show to the fans, my family, and the people around me that I’m dominant in my expertise.”

That’s why he’s not just gunning for a comeback win against Folayang. He plans to dominate the Filipino icon before the final bell rings.

“I feel I will get a finish by the second round. I feel he will slow down by then,” he said.

“It will either be on our feet or, if it’s on the floor, it will be coming mostly from my elbows with the ground-and-pound.”