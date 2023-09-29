MPL Season 12: Jem shines as Onic PH downs RSG PH

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- Onic Philippines rookie Jem "Jem" Lanojan took the spotlight as the squad bagged its fifth straight win with a reverse sweep over RSG Philippines, 2-1, in their MPL Season 12 bout held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Jem had 4 kills and eight assists, four of which came from a final teamfight that wiped off four RSG Philippines players from the map, for the Hedgehogs' final play. Kenneth "Nets" Barro supplied 5 kills and 3 assists, contributing to three of the kills in the final clash.

Down 0-1, Onic avenged themselves with a landslide win in Game 2 as they exploited an outdraft over Onic Philippines.

RSG Philippines will face Blacklist International on Saturday.