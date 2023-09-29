MPL Season 12: ECHO extends win streak to 8, as Blacklist fences the 'HORSE'

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- ECHO on Friday extended its winning streak, as Blacklist International fielded out an entirely new group to kick-start the second half of MPL Season 12 at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Owl, Rindo, Yue, Dominic, and Kimpoy will play for the Codebreakers, with Dominic, Kimpoy and Rindo as their rookies, putting out Hadji, Oheb, Renejay, Sensui, and Edward-- otherwise known as the team's "HORSE" lineup.

ECHO took total control of the jungle and map objectives, shutting down Ian Rindo and Owl completely, and amassing a 14,000 gold lead over the Codebreakers.

ECHO's Alston "Sanji" Pabico put out 5 kills with Kadita to lead all the players.

Blacklist looked sharp as they bounced back in Game 2, grabbing two early kills on top of four assists to Yue, who racked up a Mega Kill in the first 7 minutes of the match.

ECHO's consecutive pick-offs on Kimpoy was all it took for the Orcas to end the 38-minute matchup in their favor.

Blacklist will face RSG Philippines on Saturday, while ECHO will face TNC Pro Team on Saturday.