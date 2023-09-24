MPL Season 12: RSG ends season half on high note with sweep of TNC

MANILA — RSG Philippines on Sunday ended the first half of MPL Season 12 on a high note after sweeping TNC Pro Team, at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

TNC Pro Team is at last place, as they struggled throughout the first half of the season. RSG Philippines currently have 11 points after suffering a brief slump.

"Overall there was good execution, and good control I feel like they are really relaxed, which is what I want — I just want a relaxed execution just like the scrims," RSG Philippines head coach Brian "Panda" Lim said.

John "Irrad" Abarquez kept RSG afloat after a botched team fight that saw Eman "EMANN" Sangco and Nathanael "Nathzzz" Estrologo and Arvie "Aqua" Calderon go down.

Facing the base, he waltzed against two TNC players to finish the business for the Kingslayers.

RSG banked on a dominant Game 2 to seal the deal.

TNC will face AP Bren while RSG will face Onic Philippines on Friday.