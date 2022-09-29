PBA: Cone wowed by Jamie Malonzo's Ginebra debut

Photo from the PBA

MANILA -- Despite their blow-out defeat to Rain or Shine on Wednesday, Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone saw some positives during the game.

One of them is their new acquisition Jamie Malonzo, who has shown what he can do for the Gin Kings.

Malonzo led all Ginebra locals in scoring with 14 points to go with his 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 block shots. The numbers were significant considering he joined Ginebra merely a week before the start of the conference.

"Jamie was awesome," said Cone. "He was all over the court, exactly what we envisioned him to play."

Nevertheless, Rain or Shine gave them a stunning 93-71 beating, holding them to just 5 points in the second quarter.

"Pretty stunning the way we played. Didn't expect this at all," said Cone, who credited Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao's brilliant game plan.

"(They keep) changing defense on us. We weren't prepared for changing defenses," he said.

"They (Elasto Painters) were really smart because we just got new guys and we weren't prepared to do that kind of stuff. We were focused on our execution and they disrupted our execution."

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.