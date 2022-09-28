PBA: Rain or Shine scores massive win vs Ginebra

From the PBA Images

Rain or Shine leaned on a massive first half to pull off a 93-71 upset against fancied Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday at at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Steve Taylor Jr. had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Elasto Painters, who also got 15 markers from Santi Santillan.

Mike Nieto added 10 markers, including three triples.

ROS were up by 25-23 after the first quarter when it went on a 30-point blitz while holding Ginebra to just five points for the whole second stanza.

The Gin Kings managed to cut the lead down to 19 points in the third quarter, but the Painters lit them up from the 3-point area to widen the gap to 32 points, 87-55, in the fourth period.

Justin Brownlee had 20 points for the Gin Kings. The loss also spoiled Jaime Malonzo's 14 point-debut for Ginebra.

The Scores:

RAIN OR SHINE 93 – Taylor Jr. 21, Santillan 15, Nieto 10, Asistio 9, Caracut 9, Torres 8, Belga 5, Nambatac 5, Ponferrada 4, Ildefonso 3, Norwood 2, Borboran 2, Ponferrada 1, Guinto 0, Clarito 0

GINEBRA - Brownlee 20, Malonzo 14, Pinto 9, Standhardinger 9, J.Aguilar 8, Pringle 8, Tenorio 2, Thompson 1, Dillinger 0, Pessumal 0, Mariano 0

QUARTERS: 25-23, 55-28, 72-49, 93-71

