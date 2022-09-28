Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao was delighted by their surprising blowout of Barangay Ginebra on Wednesday.

The Painters looked outstanding, holding the Kings to just 5 points int he second quarter en route to a 93-71 win.

This more than made up for ROS loss to NLEX last week.

"It feels good to come back from the loss the last time. Magandang bawi, malaking isda ang nahuli namin," said Guiao.

"Mahirap mahuli ang Ginebra sa ganitong sitwasyon. It's so rare that you caught them on their off night. Ginebra is an All-Star team especially with the addition of Jamie Malonzo. They're gonna be scary in the near future," he added. "Sana (this win) is for real."

Steve Taylor Jr. led ROS' massive first half, scoring 20 points in the first two quarters.

Taylor was given an early rest by Guiao, who allowed the locals to close out the Kings.

The import felt relieved by his performance, making up for his 21-point output the whole game against NLEX.

"It bothered me a lot because I know I can shoot the ball," he said.

Justin Brownlee was struggling in the first half before finding his mark in the last two quarters.

He finished with 20 points, but this did not save Ginebra from losing the game.

