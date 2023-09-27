Filipina skateboarder Margielyn Didal. POC-PSC Media Pool.

Margielyn Didal could not make it back-to-back gold medals in the Asian Games as she fell short in the women's street final of skateboarding, Wednesday at the QT Roller Sports Centre.

Didal had delivered one of the Philippines' four gold medals in the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang, but finished last among eight finalists in Hangzhou.

Her first run garnered a score of 23.39, while her second netted her 12.83.

China's Cui Chenxi dominated the final with a total score of 242.62 from her two runs and best two tricks. Another Chinese skateboarder, Zeng Wenhui, took the silver with a combined score of 236.61.

Japan's Ito Miyu grabbed the bronze with 221.59.

Didal, a Tokyo Olympian, is recovering from a fractured ankle that put her out of action for 11 months and the athlete said heading into the Games that her focus is on regaining her confidence and comfort with her board.

In the finals of the men's street, Renzo Mark Feliciano placed eighth out of eight competitors, with a combined score of 48.59.

China's Zhang Jie won gold with a score of 231.14, followed by Indonesia's Sanggoe Darma Tanjung (200.63) and China's Su Jianjun (195.73).

