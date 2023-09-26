Asian Games: Didal advances to finals of women's street

Margielyn Didal of the Philippines competes in SEA Games Women’s Game of Skate held in Tagaytay Convention Center on December 5, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.



Defending Asian Games champion Margielyn Didal did enough to qualify to the finals of the women's street event of skateboarding on Tuesday at the Qiantang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China.

Didal won the gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang, Indonesia but is entering the 19th Asiad on the heels of an 11-month injury layoff.

Nonetheless, she garnered a score of 41.53 in her second run on Tuesday's heats, enough to place her sixth in the nine-woman field. Didal scored 37.86 in her first run.

China's Zeng Wenhui topped the qualifiers with a score of 69.15, followed by another Chinese skater in Cui Cenxi (66.36). Also through to tomorrow's finals are Japan's Oda Yumeka (64.26), Japan's Ito Miyu (53.96), Thailand's Sukasem Vareeraya (45.39), and Thailand's Nawakitwong Nathtiyabhorn (39.84).

Didal, also a Tokyo Olympian, suffered a fracture in her left ankle during the Red Bull Stake Levels tournament in Brazil last year that required surgery.

"I was forced to stop 11 months ago because of my injury. As of now, I’m focused on my recovery to regain my confidence and get comfy with my board," Didal said upon her arrival in Hangzhou.

"We trained in Thailand before coming here. My goal is to make it to the finals. From there, I’ll try to get to the podium," she also said.

Aside from her triumph in the 2018 Asiad, Didal also bagged two gold medals in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Tagaytay City.