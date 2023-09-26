'Na-box out': POC chief says skateboarder 'robbed' of bronze

Jericho Jojit Francisco Jr. of Philippines reacts during the Men's Park Final in Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, Hangzhou, China, September 25, 2023. Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE.

The president of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) believes skateboarder JR Francisco got the raw end of the judging as he missed the podium in the men's park event of the 19th Asian Games on Monday.

Francisco finished in fourth place with a best score of 83.58 at the QT Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China.

China’s Ye Chen bagged the gold with an 84.41 on his second run, while Japan’s Yuro Nagahara and Kensuke Sasaoka took the silver and bronze with 84.00 and 83.66.

POC president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino believes that Francisco had a better run than Sasaoka, however.

"We were robbed of the bronze," alleged Tolentino, who also witnessed nine-year-old Mazel Paris Alegado's participation in the finals of the women's park.

According to Tolentino, Francisco was running second behind the eventual gold medalist after his second run. Sasaoka then had an 83.66 to dislodge Francisco at second before Nagahara, whom the POC chief thought was the better skateboarder, unleashed an 84.00 after a 76.01 on his second run.

"Hindi na bale 'yung nag-silver, dahil mas magaling talaga," Tolentino acknowledged. "Pero 'yung nag-bronze from Japan, hindi dapat niya na dislodge si Francisco from second by a mere .8 on the scorecards."

"Na-box out tayo," the POC chief added.

The Philippines currently has two bronze medals in the Asian Games from poomsae and wushu.

On Tuesday, Margielyn Didal advanced to the finals of the women's street, where she is the defending champion.

