Pacquiao vs McGregor? ‘Idea has been brought up,’ says Pacquiao promoter

Manny Pacquiao is mulling a possible fight with Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor as he plots his return to the ring, representatives for the Filipino boxing icon told AFP on Friday.

Sean Gibbons, president of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, told AFP in an email a fight between the eight-division world champion and McGregor would be a "tremendous global event."

"The idea has been brought up on a few occasions for Senator Pacquiao and Conor McGregor to fight," Gibbons said, adding that McGregor had shown in his fight with Floyd Mayweather he was capable of challenging "the best boxers in the world."

Pacquiao, 41, has not fought since securing the WBA welterweight crown with a stunning victory over Keith Thurman in Las Vegas in July last year.

Earlier Friday, McGregor, who has a long history of making outlandish claims on social media, had said on Twitter he was "boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East."

"It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era," he added.

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Jake Joson, special assistant to Pacquiao, a full-time senator now, said if it were up to Pacquiao he would rather have the bout scheduled for next year.

“Gusto muna ni senator mag-focus sa pagtulong sa ating mga kababayan hanggang makaraos tayo dito sa COVID,” Joson said in a text message to media, adding that part of Pacquiao's earnings would be used in coronavirus-related efforts.

(The senator wants to focus on helping our countrymen until we get out of this pandemic.)

Joson said Pacquiao's lawyers are finalizing a fight a contract, but he couldn't go into details at the time this story was posted.

The Pacquiao aide added: "Both fighters are getting ready for this one epic last boxing fight."

'Long way' from an agreement

A bout against McGregor, who fought welterweight king Mayweather in a money-spinning 2017 fight, would guarantee Pacquiao another lucrative payday.

Meanwhile, McGregor on Friday tweeted as if the bout has advanced further in talks than Gibbons suggested.

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Last month, McGregor posted a cryptic tweet, hinting that such a fight was underway.

tinatanggap ko — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 31, 2020

Pacquiao has successfully combined a political career in the Philippines, where he is an elected senator, while continuing to box at the highest level.

Gibbons said that the two camps were a "long way" from agreeing a fight, but confirmed "it is (definitely) one of the fights being considered for the Senator's return in 2020."

In a report on ESPN, meanwhile, McGregor's manager Audie Attar said serious talks about a Pacquiao fight were under way, with a possible December or January date in the Middle East under consideration. -- With a report from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse