Police free Conor McGregor after indecent exposure complaint

Irish mixed martial arts artist Conor McGregor arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Valerie Macon, AFP.

AJACCIO, France -- Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor, taken into police custody in Corsica on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure, was released on Saturday without being charged, his lawyer said.

McGregor was freed before the limit of police custody and faces no charges, his legal representative on the French island Emmanuelle Ramon told AFP, calling the complaint against his client as "abusive".

A spokesman for McGregor sent a statement from the United States saying he "vigorously denied any accusation of bad behaviour".

McGregor was taken into custody on Thursday. Earlier on Saturday, the prosecutor's office in Bastia issued a statement saying they had received a complaint "denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition".

The statement gave no details of the alleged offences committed by the 32-year-old McGregor.

McGregor, known as 'Notorious', has been holidaying in the south of France and was in Corsica preparing for a 180km water-bike relay race from Calvi to Monaco.

He led a four-member 'Team Notorious' against defending champions 'Team Serenity' headed by Princess Charlene of Monaco. The race started at 13.00 local time (1100 GMT) on Saturday morning.

The event is designed to publicise the anti-drowning initiatives of the Princess Charlene Foundation.

By 1800 GMT, Team Notorious was leading, according to the race website.

McGregor has been posting pictures on social media showing him cruising around the Mediterranean but on Friday complained on Twitter that he had been visited by drug testers sent by US anti-doping agency USADA, even though in June he announced his retirement for the third time, after twice returning to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) octagon.

"What's going on here @ufc?" he tweeted. "USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing? I've retired guys! But go on then, I'll allow them test me. It's all natural here baby! Forever and always, God Bless 180km across the Mediterranean Sea tomorrow! LET'S GO!!"

McGregor is no stranger to controversy.

He hit the headlines in 2019 for an attack on an older man in a Dublin bar captured in a viral video.

In 2018 he pled guilty in Brooklyn, New York to disorderly conduct after attacking a bus filled with UFC fighters.

McGregor held the UFC title for featherweights from 2015 to 2016 and lightweights from 2016 to 2018 and lost to American legend Floyd Mayweather in August 2017 in a lucrative boxing match.

© Agence France-Presse