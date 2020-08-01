‘Tinatanggap ko’: McGregor teases Pacquiao, fight fans on possible fight

Did he just accept an offer to fight Manny Pacquiao?
UFC superstar Conor McGregor intrigued Filipino fight fans by posting a Tagalog remark on social media, hinting a possible bout with Pacquiao.
"Tinatanggap ko (I accept)," was McGregor's post, indirectly addressing Pacquiao.
It's no secret that Pacquiao is open to face McGregor in a dream fight, following in Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s footsteps in 2017.
Despite losing to Mayweather, McGregor raked in $130 million in what was termed as the "Money fight."
The Irish fighter is apparently trying to do the same with Pacquiao, who signed a deal with Paradigm Sports which manages McGregor.
Last July, McGregor responded to Pacquiao's birthday greeting by tweeting: "Thank you Emmanuel, 170."
This apparently meant McGregor want to take on Pacquiao in a boxing match at 170 pounds.
Pacquiao, the reigning WBA "super" welterweight champion, fights at the 147 pound limit.
