Asian Games: Pinay swimmers fall short of podium

Swimmer Kayla Sanchez. Handout photo.

Three Filipina swimmers reached the finals but fell short of the podium on Monday night in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Xiandi Chua qualified for the finals of the women's 200m individual medley, while Tiea Salvino and Kayla Sanchez made it to the final of the women's 50m backstroke.

Sanchez, who won a silver and a bronze with Team Canada in the Tokyo Olympics before switching federations last year, finished sixth with a time of 28.66 seconds.

She was 1.31 seconds behind China's Wang Xueer, who won gold with a time of 27.35 seconds . Another Chinese swimmer, Wan Letian, took silver after clocking 27.41 seconds . Japan's Takahashi Miki completed the podium at 28.21 seconds.

Salvino finished eighth with a time of 28.79 seconds.

Chua also finished eighth in her event, clocking 2:16.18 -- more than eight seconds behind China's Yu Yiting, who set a new Asian Games record with a clocking of 2:07.75.

Another Chinese swimmer, Ye Shiwen, grabbed the silver (2:10.34), followed closely by South Korea's Kim Seoyeong (2:10.36).

On Sunday, Chua, Salvino, Chloe Isleta and Jasmine Alkhaldi placed fifth in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay.

The country is hoping to end a 25-year Asian Games medal drought in swimming.

