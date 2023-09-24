Asian Games: Pinays finish 5th in freestyle relay

Filipina swimmer Chloe Isleta in action in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, September 24, 2023. PSC-POC Media Pool.

Three Filipino swimmers failed to advance in their respective individual events Sunday, in Day 1 of the swimming competitions of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Aquatics Center.

Jarold Hatch placed 5th in Heat 5 of the men’s 100m freestyle event in 50.90 seconds, Jerald Jacinto finished 6th in Heat 4 with a time of 57.57 seconds, while Thanya Dela Cruz also placed fifth in her heat in the women’s 50m breaststroke in 32.06 seconds.

The quartet of Jasmine Alkhaldi, Xiandi Chua, Tiea Salvino, and Chloe Isleta advanced to the finals of the women's 4x100m freestyle relay, where they placed fifth.

They finished with a time of 3:44.41, 10.35 seconds behind gold medalists China which set a new Asian Games record of 3:33.96.

Japan (3:38.48) took silver, followed by Hong Kong (3:39.10). Singapore (3:44.16) finished ahead of the Philippines for fourth place.

The Philippines will resume its bid in the swimming competitions on Monday with Tokyo Olympic medalist Kayla Nicole Sanchez plunging into action in the women’s 50m backstroke.

Jacinto will return to the pool and compete in the men’s 50m backstroke, Salvino in the women’s 50m back and 200 freestyle, Hatch in the men’s 50m freestyle, Chua in the women’s 200 individual medley and Isleta competing in the women’s 200m Individual medley.

The country is hoping to end a 25-year Asian Games medal drought in swimming.

China won all seven races on opening night, highlighted by the triumphs of Olympic champions Zhang Yufei and Wang Shun.

Zhang successfully defended her 200m butterfly crown, cruising to victory in Hangzhou ahead of Chinese teammate Yu Liyan in a new Games-record time of 2min 05.57sec.

Triple breaststroke world champion Qin Haiyang had upstaged Wang in the morning heats of the 200m medley, but his Chinese teammate saved his best for last, blitzing to a new Asian record of 1:54.62, the fastest in the world this year.

Wang powered through the opening butterfly and backstroke legs to give himself a handy buffer heading into the breaststroke and Qin couldn't catch up.

China's Pan Zhanle got the better of South Korean star Hwang Sun-woo to win the 100m freestyle gold.

Pan powered to the wall in a new Asian best 46.97sec to beat teammate Wang Haoyu (48.02) with Hwang having to settle for bronze in 48.04.

Tang Qianting, who set a new Asian best in the heats, clocked 29.96 to win the women's 50m breaststroke while two-time world champion Xu Jiayu defended his 100m backstroke title in a new Asiad record 52.23.

Li Bingjie added another gold to the Chinese haul by winning the women's 1500m freestyle, outlasting teammate Gao Weizhong in a gruelling 15min 51.18sec, another Games record. -- With a report from Agence France-Presse.



