'Mind us,' POC chief says amid Asiad eligibility woes

POC President Mayor Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino.

MANILA — The president of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Saturday issued a reminder to national sports associations (NSAs) amid the eligibility woes hounding some national teams for the Asian Games.

Ahead of the opening ceremonies of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, there are still questions regarding the final rosters of some teams — most notably Gilas Pilipinas.

POC president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino said on Thursday that they will continue fighting for the inclusion of Calvin Abueva, Terrence Romeo, Mo Tautuaa and Jason Perkins in the Gilas Pilipinas roster, after they were left out of the initial lists submitted to the organizers.

The POC also fought for the inclusion of fencers Alexa Lareabal, Hae Abella and Lee Ergina, golfer Chanelle Avaricio and gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar, but all these were denied with finality by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC).

Speaking on "Power and Play" on Saturday morning, Tolentino said that all these eligibility problems could have been avoided.

"Una, i-check agad, chine-check agad. Depende sa organizer eh. Will there be a long list?" said Tolentino. "Kung kailangan talagang mag-submit ng long list, mind us. Mind the rules. Mind the playbook. 'Di ba? Sumunod lang."

Tolentino revealed that they asked all the NSAs — not only the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) — for the "long list" of athletes who may be included in their final rosters for the Asian Games.

The initial 60-man pool compiled by the SBP included a handful of naturalized players, collegiate stars and pros and even candidates for naturalization, but not Abueva and Perkins.

Another list of 37 players, submitted in May, did not include Romeo and Tautuaa.

That forced the SBP to call up four players in the "long list" — CJ Perez, Chris Ross, Kevin Alas, and Arvin Tolentino — to the national team pool. Marcio Lassiter was also tapped as an injury replacement for Roger Pogoy.

"Ito tanong, bakit ilan lang 'yang may problem sa long list. Bakit majority complied, 95% complied. 'Di po ba? So balik ako doon sa, please mind us," said Tolentino. "Ang tagal pa bago sumagot 'pag kami nagi-email or nagme-message to WhatsApp or Viber eh."

"It's the planning talaga. Talagang planning pa rin. Kung maagap ka sa planning, madali na ang execution," he added.

Asked by former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala for his opinion on why there are so many issues regarding the Gilas lineup, Tolentino said: "I'll be frank. Siguro na-busy sila sa FIBA World Cup."

The SBP released their initial 60-man and 37-man player lists last week, though federation president Al Panlilio stressed that it is no longer the time to dwell on how they put those names together.

"We’re just working with what we have now. I don’t want to go back anymore [on that list] because we are already here, and we’re trying to form a team that will compete," Panlilio said in a press conference at the PBA Office, where he was joined by Tim Cone and Alfrancis Chua.

Despite the problems surrounding the rosters of some teams, Tolentino is keeping a positive outlook for the country's campaign in the Asiad.

He has repeatedly said that he hopes to at least match the four-gold output of Team Philippines in the 2018 edition of the Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

