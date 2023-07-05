Kayla Sanchez sets sights on Asian Games in Hangzhou

Swimmer Kayla Sanchez. Handout photo.





MANILA -- Kayla Sanchez is focusing on her debut as Filipina swimmer in the 20th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Sanchez has decided to skip the World Aquatics Championships in June to concentrate on her campaign in the Asian Games as full-fledged Filipino athlete, according to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

Sanchez, 22, owns one Olympic silver and three world championships gold medals while swimming for Canada before reverting back to her native Philippines last year.

Tolentino said on Wednesday that Sanchez, upon the advice of her coach, decided to focus on the Hangzhou Asian Games in September and no longer on the world championships that is scheduled on July 14 in Fukuoka, Japan.

“I have met with my coach, and we have decided it is best for me not to compete in Fukuoka,” Sanchez told Tolentino. “This means I can be focused to medal in the Asian Games in September.”

“I have a very intense competition schedule after Asian Games with another world championships and the Olympics,” she added.

Tolentino said he trusts Sanchez and her coach’s decision on competing in Hangzhou.

“Kayla’s a veteran swimmer, even at only 22, and she and her coach know what’s best,” Tolentino said.

﻿Sanchez said she would want to wait for the full confirmation from World Aquatics on her eligibility to compete for the Philippines after having represented Canada earlier in her career, including at the Tokyo Olympics where she was part of Canada’s silver medal-winning 4x100 meters freestyle relay team.

“Before I withdraw from the competition I think we should wait until World Aquatics approves my transfer,” she said. “At least then we know that I am 100 % cleared to race for the Philippines in the Asian Games.”

Sanchez needed to complete a year’s residency in the country to complete her transfer.

She thanked Tolentino for facilitating her transfer.

“Thank you so much for helping me get the approval from World Aquatics,” she told Tolentino. “And I think this is the best decision for me right now and I will make it count next year.”

