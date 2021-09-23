Tennis: Alex Eala drops to No. 3 in ITF junior rankings

Pinay tennis ace Alex Eala slipped to number three in the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) world juniors rankings.

In the latest update of the ITF rankings, Eala dropped a notch with 2643 points behind Robin Montgomery (2766.25 points) of the US.

Eala went as far as the semifinal round in the girls and doubles competition of the recent 2021 US Open.

Andorra's Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva remained at the top of the girls rankings with 3154.75 points.

Meanwhile, Kristina Dmitruk of Belarus came in at No. 4 with 2453 points, followed by Elsa Jacquemot of France with 2205.5 points.

Eala is the only Asian player in the list.

