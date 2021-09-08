Alex Eala at the Miami Open in March 2021. On Wednesday (US time), Eala downed Michaela Laki of Greece 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 to secure a quarterfinals berth in the US Open girls' singles tournament. Matthew Stockman, Getty Images/AFP/file

Alex Eala of the Philippines downed Michaela Laki of Greece 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 to secure a quarterfinals berth in the US Open girls' singles tournament Wednesday (US time).

After dropping the first set in Court 12, Eala was a game away from an early exit in Set 2.

But the No. 2 seed broke Laki’s serve to level at 5-5, before powering her way to take the set 7-5.

Ahead 5-2 in the third set, Eala encountered more resistance from the 15th seed.

Laki broke Eala’s serve to cut the deficit to 5-4, but with the 10th game at deuce Eala finished Laki off with a forehand winner and a forced error by the Greek for the match point.

Their match lasted 2 hours and 23 minutes.

Eala, 16, awaits the winner between Sebastianna Scilipoti of Switzerland and Sofia Costoulas of Belgium.

After drawing a bye in the opening Round of 64, Eala downed Charlotte Owensby of the United States 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday to advance.

Eala is also competing in girls' doubles, where she is teaming up with Belgium's Hanne Vanderwinkle. The pair are seeded sixth with a first-round bye.

FROM THE ARCHIVES