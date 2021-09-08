Alex Eala of the Philippines downed Michaela Laki of Greece 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 to secure a quarterfinals berth in the US Open girls' singles tournament Wednesday (US time).
After dropping the first set in Court 12, Eala was a game away from an early exit in Set 2.
But the No. 2 seed broke Laki’s serve to level at 5-5, before powering her way to take the set 7-5.
Ahead 5-2 in the third set, Eala encountered more resistance from the 15th seed.
Laki broke Eala’s serve to cut the deficit to 5-4, but with the 10th game at deuce Eala finished Laki off with a forehand winner and a forced error by the Greek for the match point.
Their match lasted 2 hours and 23 minutes.
Eala, 16, awaits the winner between Sebastianna Scilipoti of Switzerland and Sofia Costoulas of Belgium.
After drawing a bye in the opening Round of 64, Eala downed Charlotte Owensby of the United States 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday to advance.
Eala is also competing in girls' doubles, where she is teaming up with Belgium's Hanne Vanderwinkle. The pair are seeded sixth with a first-round bye.
FROM THE ARCHIVES