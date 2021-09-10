Alex Eala of the Philippines lost 7-5, 6-3 to Sebastianna Scilipoti of Switzerland, ending her girls' singles campaign at the US Open on Thursday (US time).

Eala, the No. 2 seed, tied the first set at 4-4 after falling behind 3-1 at Court 8 in New York.

Scilipoti and Eala exchanged service breaks, as the Swiss went up 6-5, before Eala surrendered the set on a backhand forced error.

In the second set, Scilipoti broke Eala's serve to snap a 3-3 score, then capitalized on Eala's unforced errors to take the victory.

Eala can still take home a title in New York when she and Hanne Vandewinkel of Belgium compete in the doubles tournament.

They will take on the American pair of Elizabeth Coleman and Madison Sieg in the quarterfinals.

