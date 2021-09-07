Alex Eala of the Philippines downed Charlotte Owensby of the United States 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday (US time) to win her opening match at the US Open girls' tournament.

The 16-year-old Eala, the No. 2 seed, faces Michaela Laki of Greece in the Round of 16.

Eala was down 0-2 in both sets at Court 14, before rallying to victory against Owensby, a wild-card entry who beat Thailand's Pimrada Jattavapornvanit in the opening round 6-1, 7-6 to get a shot at Eala.

Owensby was ahead 30-15 in the ninth game of the first set, but unforced errors and a set-clinching double-fault allowed Eala to win the set 6-3.

In the second set, Eala leveled 2-2, after an unforced error and a double-fault doomed Owensby at the close of the third and fourth games, respectively.

After Owensby knotted the score at 3-3, Eala capitalized on more mistakes by her American opponent to secure the win in 1 hour and 6 minutes.

