Tennis: Alex Eala set to begin US Open campaign

Alex Eala of Philippines trains during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. File photo. Matthew Stockman, Getty Images/AFP

After receiving a bye in the first round, Filipina tennis star Alex Eala will start her campaign in the U.S. Open juniors tournament on Tuesday.

Eala was seeded second in the competition and received a bye into the second round, where she will take on American Charlotte Owensby.

A wild card entry, Owensby defeated Thailand's Pimrada Jattavapornvanit in the first round, 6-1, 7-6 to advance.

Eala and Owensby will face off at Court 14 at 11 p.m., Manila time.

The 16-year-old Eala is also competing in the doubles, where she is teaming up with Belgium's Hanne Vanderwinkle. The pair is seeded sixth in the doubles and also got a first round bye.

RELATED VIDEO: