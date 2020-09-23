Football: GAB issues blacklist order against Global FC

The game ball is shown before Global FC's game against Stallion in the PFL's 2019 season. Photo courtesy of the PFL on Facebook

MANILA, Philippines -- The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has blacklisted Global FC, after the football club's failure to respond to complaints of unpaid salaries to its players and employees.

In a letter dated September 7, GAB chairman Baham Mitra signed an order that blacklists Global FC and bars it from "applying for or renewing its license, transaction with GAB, or otherwise acting as a professional licensee."

Global FC came under fire in August after its players alleged that the club has yet to pay their salaries. On August 4, GAB issued a show cause order to the club and its team manager, Mark Jarvis, giving them 10 days to explain why their licenses should not be revoked or suspended.

At the time, GAB had received 15 complaints from Global FC players and one complaint from its therapist. According to the complaints, Global FC owes over P5.8 million in unpaid wages, including P1.6 million to defender Jerry Barbaso alone.

The Philippine Football Federation suspended Global FC's license on September 1. Global FC was one of the eight original clubs of the Philippines Football League.

"We are unhappy about what happened, and we are acting on the complaint of the players whose livelihood and careers have been affected," Mitra said in a statement.

"I hope this serves as a deterrent and a lesson to others who may do the same," he said. "GAB's mandate is to look after the welfare of our professional athletes, and we intend to do just that."

Jarvis acknowledged the receipt of the complaint on August 11, but the team failed to answer under oath within the 10 days given to them.

In its letter, GAB instructed Global FC to explain, under oath, its failure to comply with the processes of the board. Moreover, the club was also tasked to explain "why (GAB) should lift its blacklisted status and allow them to apply for or renew its GAB license."

"Global FC management should understand that it is our duty to protect professional athletes, particularly when there are allegations of non-payment of compensation," Mitra said.

"Thus, to avoid legal actions in court, we urge Global FC to comply with the provisions of the contract they entered into," he said.