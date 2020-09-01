PFF suspends Global FC for 90 days, grants Maharlika provisional license

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) has suspended Global Football Club for failure to settle its financial obligations with members of its team.

In a statement, the PFF said that its Club Licensing First Instance Body "has issued a 90-day suspension of Global FC’s PFF license due to the club’s failure to settle its overdue payables to its employees (players, officials and staff)."

The PFF also directed Global FC to act on the issue within 90 days.

"Failure of the club to do so will lead to the revocation of Global FC’s PFF license for PFL Season 2020 and ineligibility to compete in the league or apply for a renewal of club license," the PFF said.

Meanwhile, the federation has granted Maharlika FC a provisional PFF license.

Maharlika will join Kaya FC-Iloilo, Mendiola FC 1991, Stallion Laguna FC, and United City FC along with invited Azkals Development Team (ADT) in the fourth season of the Philippine Football League.

"The team (Maharlika) will undergo RT-PCR/Swab Test on 02 September 2020 at the PFF House of Football grounds in Pasig City in preparation for their training sessions at the PFF National Training Centre in Carmona, Cavite," said the PFF.