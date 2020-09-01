Football: PFF, PFL will impose stricter rules to avoid repeat of Global FC issue

The game ball is shown before Global FC's game against Stallion in the PFL's 2019 season. Photo courtesy of the PFL on Facebook

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) and the Philippines Football League (PFL) will be more strict in imposing rules in order to avoid another situation similar to what happened with Global FC this year.

Global Makati FC was accused of not paying the wages of its players, with the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) receiving complaints from at least 15 players and one complaint from the team's physical therapist.

According to those complaints, Global FC owes over P5.8 million in unpaid wages, including P1.6 million to defender Jerry Barbaso alone. GAB issued a show-cause order to Global FC in August, stressing that the club was at risk of losing its license if it did not comply.

"I'm sure you are aware that they (Global) were given an ultimatum to settle all their financial obligations within 10 days. And I'm sure you know na they weren't able to fulfill that one," PFL commissioner Coco Torre said during the PSA Forum on Tuesday.

The decision on Global FC's fate will be at the hands of the PFF's First Instance Body, which will meet on Tuesday afternoon. The Global FC issue is already included in the agenda.

Torre assured that the group has taken note of what happened at Global FC, which saw players take to social media to air their complaints about the club.

"We just have to wait for their decision on Global," he said.

In the meantime, PFF president Mariano "Nonong" Araneta said that they will be more strict in enforcing their rules, which includes requiring clubs to disclose their financial statements.

"They have to comply with our license agreement now. 'Yung mga financial statements nila, they have to give us 'yung financial statements every year, para makita natin kung kaya pa nila mag-sustain ng clubs," Araneta said, also during the PSA Forum.

"Sa Financial Fair Play kasi 'yan eh," he said. "We really have to comply with that now. We have to ask them to submit their financial statements on a yearly basis."

Global FC, one of the initial eight clubs licensed by the PFL, has represented the Philippines in international competitions, including the AFC Cup. Their best finish in the PFL came in 2017, when they emerged as runners-up.