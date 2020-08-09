Football: Global FC risks loss of license due to allegations of unpaid wages

The game ball is shown before Global FC's game against Stallion in the PFL's 2019 season. Photo courtesy of the PFL on Facebook

MANILA, Philippines - The Games and Amusements Board has issued a show cause order to football club Global Makati FC over allegations of unpaid wages to its players and the team's physical therapist.

GAB, which regulates professional sports in the Philippines, sent the letter dated August 4 to the team and its manager, Mark Jarvis.

Global FC has been given 10 days to explain why their licenses should not be revoked or suspended.

"Failure of licensees to comply herewith shall be sufficient ground for them to be blacklisted," the agency warned.

"As the agency tasked with regulating and supervising professional sports in the country, GAB shall ensure that the welfare of our professional athletes should be upheld at all times," it said.

GAB has received 15 complaints from Global FC players and one complaint from its physical therapist, alleging that their salaries have yet to be paid.

According to the complaints, Global FC owes over P5.8 million in unpaid wages, including P1.6 million to defender Jerry Barbaso alone.

Philippine Football Federation (PFF) President Mariano "Nonong" Araneta said last July 29 that the issues with Global FC are "being taken care of" after they met with the team's owners.

Global FC was one of the initial eight licensed clubs of the PFL, and has represented the Philippines in the AFC Cup in 2017 and 2018, They were the runners-up in the league in 2017, their best finish so far.

