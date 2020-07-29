Football: Issues with Global FC 'being taken care of,' says PFF president

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) said Wednesday that they have met with the owners of Global FC, which landed in hot water last week over allegations of unpaid wages.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer reported last week that one of the club's players, John Cofie from Ghana, alleged that Global FC owner Mazinyi Management had failed to pay his signing fee as well as six months of wages.

Speaking in a press conference Wednesday, PFF president Mariano "Nonong" Araneta said they have given Global FC a deadline to fix the issues surrounding the club.

"There was a meeting with Global owners a couple of days ago," he said. "They were given 10 days to fix the problem."

"If not, then we're ready to put the sanctions on them and to protect the interest of the players. That's being taken care of at the moment," he assured.

Araneta stressed that the PFF "will always protect the rights of the players."

The commissioner of the Philippines Football League, Coco Torre, further told the Inquirer that they are treating the allegations as "a very serious matter."

This is not the only issue that the club is facing. Earlier this month, a local graphic designer revealed online that Global FC has yet to pay him for his work for the club that was due in January.

In a comment under the post, Cofie wrote: "Any player thinking of signing for this club should think twice, because everything they say is a lie."

