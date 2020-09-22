‘Persona non grata’: Olympian Donald Geisler expelled from PH taekwondo body

Two-time Olympian Donnie Geisler has been expelled from the Philippine Taekwondo Association following an online-class row with the sport's national governing body, the organization announced.

In a notice, the PTA's Sanction Committee chair Dr. Manolo Gabriel informed Geisler that he has been "expelled from the Philippine Taekwondo Association and that all rights and privileges granted to him as a PTA member be deemed forfeited and terminated."

He was also declared by the PTA "persona non grata."

"I was surprised with the decision. Kasi may ongoing investigation with the PCC (Philippine Competition Commission) and we were answering their notices naman," Geisler, who represented the Philippines in the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games, told ABS-CBN News.

"The public and all registered chapters under Mr. Geisler be notified of this decision, which is immediately executory, and that the PTA take all the necessary measurs to prevent him from further engaging in activities that will harm the good name of the PTA," the PTA notice said.

The 41-year-old retired taekwondo champion was previously reprimanded for guesting several national athletes but allegedly not asking permission and following protocol set by the PTA.

As a response to the reprimand, Geisler filed a complaint with the PCC against the PTA, alleging numerous abuses towards him.

He also filed a P1.5-million libel suit against PTA secretary-general Rocky Samson regarding his statements over their online class row.

The issue stemmed from the online guesting of Southeast Asian Games champions Samuel Morrison and Arven Alcantara in Geisler's classes without approval from the PTA.

Geisler said he did his part and even sent several emails tot he PTA leadership.