Phoenix Super LPG selects Ricci Rivero during the 2023 PBA Draft in Taguig City on September 17, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Ricci Rivero will finally have the chance to play 5-on-5 basketball on Philippine soil once again

The 6-foot-1 former UP Fighting Maroon was Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters’ 17th overall pick in the 2023 PBA Rookie Draft earlier today at the Ayala Malls Market! Market!.

Despite falling out of the first round, Rivero said that he is just glad that he will have the chance to play again.

“For the longest time, I’ve been waiting to play again. Hindi natuloy yung sa Taiwan, kaya nagpakita rin ako for a while don sa 3x3, kaya ngayon, I’m just really excited and happy,” said the former DLSU Green Archer.

"Kanina, honestly, nagdasal lang naman ako before the draft started. Sabi ko kung san man ako mapupunta, for sure, yun yung gusto Niya. Mataas man yan o hindi, basta dun sa team na mas makakatulong ako, and yung at least, okay yung team dun sa makukuha nila from me."

Rivero was the fifth pick in the draft’s second round, and was Phoenix’s third draftee after the squad took Ken Tuffin as the sixth overall pick and Raffy Verano as the 16th overall pick.

For Rivero, his mindset was focused on being picked by the team wherein he will have the chance to make immediate impact.

“Ready lang ako kung ano man yung gusto nilang i-ask, kung ano mang kailangan kong gawin para makatulong din sa team,” he said.

For now, the 25-year-old highflyer will have all the time to jell himself with the team as the PBA Commissioner’s Cup will not start until November 5th as the league paves way for the 2023 Asian Games in China.

