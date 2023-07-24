Ricci Rivero, Brent Paraiso to join 2023 PBA Draft

Ricci Rivero and Brent Paraiso. PBA Images.



MANILA – Former La Salle Green Archers Ricci Rivero and Brent Paraiso will cross paths once more – this time possibly in the PBA.

The former teammates will be applying for the 2023 PBA Draft, their agent confirmed to ABS-CBN News on Monday.

Rivero previously signed with the Taoyuan Pilots of the P. League+ in Taiwan before being released by the squad ahead of the start of the season.

The 6-foot-1 guard also won a pair of UAAP championships, one with La Salle in 2016, and another with the UP Fighting Maroons in 2021.

In his final year in the UAAP, Rivero put up numbers of 13.78 points, 4.17 rebounds, and 2.17 assists per contest.

Meanwhile, aside from winning a title with Rivero in La Salle, Paraiso also made a name for himself with the Letran Knights.

After transferring to the UST Growling Tigers in 2018, the 6-foot-2 combo guard became one of the pillars of Letran following his move to Intramuros in 2020.

Paraiso was a part of two of the Knights' three-peat championships and averaged 11.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.4 steals in his final season donning Letran's blue and red.

Whether they will reunite as teammates or face off against each other while in different teams, Rivero and Paraiso will now have the opportunity to showcase their skills once more, this time at the professional level. It

