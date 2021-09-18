Blackwater loses 19th straight for PBA record

Talk N Text overpowered Alaska 103-85 Saturday at Don Honorio Ventura State U Gym to finish the PBA Philippine Cup eliminations phase ahead of the pack.

Despite already owning a twice-to-beat bonus in the quarterfinals, Tropang GIGA went all out from downtown against the Aces for the blowout win. All in all, TNT sank 18 3-pointers.

RR Pogoy, Mikey Williams, Ryan Reyes, Jay Alejandro, Poy Erram and Kelly Williams knocked down at least 2 3s each.

Pogoy led TNT in scoring with 18. Erram added 17 markers, while Mikey and Kelly Williams each had 12.

Battle-weary Alaska, which played a second game in two nights, fell to 3-5.

Meanwhile, Meralco hammered out a 104-97 win that doomed Blackwater to its 19th straight defeat.

With the win, the Bolts (7-2) got closer to nabbing the remaining twice-to-beat advantage with their last two games against Barangay Ginebra and NLEX next week.

The Bossing actually gave the Bolts a tough fight after veterans KG Canaleta and Simon Enciso pulled Blackwater to within 100-95 with 1:47 remaining.

But Meralco held on, as Anjo Caram drilled a triple and Raymond Almazan split his freebies to seal the win for the Bolts.

Allein Maliksi led the Bolts with 21 points, while Almazan added 15.

Blackwater fell to its 19th straight loss dating back to the PBA bubble. The Bossing now holds the ignominy of holding the longest losing streak in PBA history.

FROM THE ARCHIVES