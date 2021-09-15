PBA: TNT snaps NorthPort's win streak

TNT Tropang GIGA shrugged off a slow start to overcome NorthPort in the PBA Philippine Cup Wednesday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Texters were down by double digits in the first two quarters, but Mikey Williams and Kib Montalbo hit their long-range jumpers to lead TNT to a 102-92 win.

Williams finished with 29 points including five treys, while Montalbo had 22 markers on four triples.

With the victory, the Tropang GIGA remained on top of the standings with a 9-1 record.

The Batang Pier saw their three-game streak end and fell to a 4-4 win-loss card.

(More details to follow.)