PBA: San Miguel hands TNT its first loss

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen got off to a quick start then fended off a late TNT rally to hand the Tropang GIGA their first loss, 83-67, on Wednesday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

San Miguel, coming off a disappointing loss to TerraFirma last week, led 24-10 after the first quarter and were in control all throughout.

This is TNT's first loss after winning their first six games of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup. San Miguel, meanwhile, improved to 4-2 in the conference.

