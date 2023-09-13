Archie Concepcion named PBA Draft Combine MVP

Archie Concepcion with PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial and Barangay Ginebra's LA Tenorio. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Former Arellano Chief Archie Concepcion was chosen as the Most Valuable Player following the 5-on-5 competition on Day 2 of the PBA Draft Combine at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong on Wednesday.

With the help of his Pampanga Giant Lanters teammates, Concepcion and the rest of the Team NLEX dropped the Phoenix squad, also composed of draft applicants, 78-71.

Concepcion scored 14 points, while helping out Raymond Binuya who fired 21.

"Sobrang saya na nakuha ko yung MVP. Pero bonus na lang ito. Ang importante naipakita namin yung talent namin at kung ano ang meron kami sa basketball," he said afterwards.

Concepcion credited the chemistry he has with his Pampanga teammates for the victory.

"Nakatulong din (ang chemistry) kumbaga antagal na naming magkakasama ni (Jayson) Apolonio, (Raymond) Binuya, MJ Garcia. Ang laking tulong na magkakasama kami sa Draft Combine," said the former Arellano guard who took home P5,000 for the MVP award.

The Draft Combine Mythical 5. PBA Images.

Concepcion was able to top the competition in the absence of highly-touted Stephen Holt, Keith Datu, and Brandon Bates, the three potential first-round picks.

But he didn't mind as long as they were given the chance to show their wares in front of PBA coaches before the Draft, which takes place on Sunday at Market! Market!

"'Yung mga underrated naibigay nila ang best nila dito, at sana nakita din ng mga nagscout," he said.

Meanwhile, those chosen for the Mythical Team were Warren Bonifacio, Adrian Nocum, Ralph Cu, Apolonio and Concepcion.